A driver was killed in a fiery crash between an 18-wheeler and a sedan on State Highway 183 in Bedford, police said. The eastbound lanes remain closed at Forest Ridge Drive.

A smaller vehicle veered across the lanes and hit the semi truck, which was hauling gravel, police said. The driver of the semi escaped with no injuries, police said.

Drivers are being forced to exit at Bedford Road. Drivers can take alternate routes of Harwood Road or State Highway 10.

