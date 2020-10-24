18-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot in East Oak Cliff: Dallas Police

An 18-year-old woman was killed and another person was wounded Friday night in a shooting in east Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the shooting in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter Drive, where Nakeya Smith and another witness were struck by gunfire between two groups, police said.

Paramedics brought Smith to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

No additional information was available Saturday morning.