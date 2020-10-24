Dallas

18-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot in East Oak Cliff: Dallas Police

Nakeya Smith and another witness were struck by gunfire exchanged between two groups, police say

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the shooting in the 3000 block of East Ledbetter Drive, where Nakeya Smith and another witness were struck by gunfire between two groups, police said.

An 18-year-old woman was killed and another person was wounded Friday night in a shooting in east Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

Paramedics brought Smith to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

No additional information was available Saturday morning.

