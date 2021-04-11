Mesquite

18-Year-Old Man Shot Outside Theater in Mesquite: Police

The shooting happened outside the AMC Dine-In Theatres in the 19000 Block of IH-635

By Demetrius Harper

Picture of AMC shooting scene
NBC 5

An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday night outside an AMC theater in Mesquite, police say.

The shooting happened around 10:23 p.m. in the parking lot of the theater in the 19000 block of Interstate 635, police said.

An officer administered first aid to the victim who had a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The initial investigation showed that several groups of people who were not thought to be movie-goers had gathered at the parking lot before the shooting, police said.

Police said the shooting may be related to a conflict that happened earlier in the day.

