18-Year-Old Man Shot Outside Theater in Mesquite: Police

An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday night outside an AMC theater in Mesquite, police say.
The shooting happened around 10:23 p.m. in the parking lot of the theater in the 19000 block of Interstate 635, police said.
An officer administered first aid to the victim who had a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
The initial investigation showed that several groups of people who were not thought to be movie-goers had gathered at the parking lot before the shooting, police said.
Police said the shooting may be related to a conflict that happened earlier in the day.