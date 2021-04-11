18-Year-Old Man Shot Outside Theater in Mesquite: Police

An 18-year-old man was shot in the leg Saturday night outside an AMC theater in Mesquite, police say.

The shooting happened around 10:23 p.m. in the parking lot of the theater in the 19000 block of Interstate 635, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An officer administered first aid to the victim who had a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

The initial investigation showed that several groups of people who were not thought to be movie-goers had gathered at the parking lot before the shooting, police said.

Police said the shooting may be related to a conflict that happened earlier in the day.