18-Year-Old Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Truck: Arlington Police

An 18-year-old man died Friday afternoon after crashing into a pickup, Arlington police say.

Investigators think the motorcyclist was driving northbound at 4:40 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Cooper Street at a high speed when he hit a white Ford F-250 that was turning left onto Inwood Drive.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office as Jordy Lopez Arellano.

The driver of the pickup was not physically injured. No one else was in the truck.

Investigators were reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby business.