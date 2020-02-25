Dallas

18-Year-Old Man Accused of Capital Murder After Body Found Under Dallas Bridge

Kejae Ray, 18, was booked Friday into the Dallas County Jail on a capital murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Jacob Eubank, court records show.


An 18-year-old man is charged with capital murder in connection with a body found under a bridge in West Dallas last year.

Kejae Ray, 18, was booked Friday into the Dallas County Jail on a capital murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Jacob Eubank, court records show. A bond amount and attorney information were not available.

Eubank was found Dec. 9, 2019 under a bridge on the 4200 block of North Westmoreland Road, police said. The death was ruled a homicide at the time.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the case have not been released.

Dallas police asked for anyone with information regarding the case to contact Det. Heathcote with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-4310 or email nathan.heathcote@dallascityhall.com. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-8477.

