18-Year-Old Killed in Overnight Shooting in Dallas

An 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Sunday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting call on Newkirk Street shortly before 3:30 a.m.

Police said the victim, identified at 18-year-old Jaden Gordon, was shot while driving in the 10500 block of Newkirk Street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

According to police, the suspect is described as an 18-year-old Black man with an athletic build, who was last seen wearing a black jacket, light t-shirt, black cap, and blue jeans.

Police said the suspect possibly goes by the name “Prince.”

The suspect was last seen driving a black 2008-2011 Honda Accord two-door coupe with a missing front plate and possibly paper tags, police said.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit asks for the public’s assistance regarding this murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or via email at david.grubbsjr@dallascityhall.com.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.