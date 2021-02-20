Dallas

18-Year-Old Killed in Overnight Shooting in Dallas: Police

Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in the shooting investigation

Metro

A man is dead after a shooting in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of Country Creek Drive at approximately 2 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 18-year-old Edward Cade, unresponsive in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Plano 2 hours ago

Plano Opens Recreation Center Showers for Residents Without Water

Dallas Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit said anyone with information regarding this offense should contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-425-9905 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Policeshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us