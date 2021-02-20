18-Year-Old Killed in Overnight Shooting in Dallas: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4700 block of Country Creek Drive at approximately 2 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 18-year-old Edward Cade, unresponsive in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim dead, police said.

The Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit said anyone with information regarding this offense should contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-425-9905 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.