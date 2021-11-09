18-Year-Old Found Dead in Plano Early Tuesday, Police Say

An 18-year-old was found dead Tuesday morning in Plano, hours after officers responded to a weapons call nearby, police say.

Authorities say that the weapons report was received Tuesday at 12 a. m. about gunfire in the 800 block of Warwick Drive, Plano police said. Officers saw some people fleeing the scene.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said officers discovered a body in the 800 block of Arbor Downs Drive -- one block north of Warwick Drive -- at about 7 a.m. The person found was identified as 18-year-old Plano resident Malakai McAfee.

This is an ongoing investigation.