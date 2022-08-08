18-Year-Old Fatally Wounded Saturday in Arlington Apartment

An 18-year-old man died from a gunshot wound at an Arlington apartment Saturday night, police say.

According to police, officers were called at about 11:43 p.m. to a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 800 block of East Sanford Street. Officers found an 18-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound lying on the floor inside one of the apartment units.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be made public once his family is notified of his death, police said.

The 911 call came from a resident of the apartments who informed officers that the victim was hanging out with four other people at the location. He also told them one of the men present was handling a shotgun that went off and hit the victim.

As of now, multiple people have been detained for further questioning, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been announced, police said.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Det. Krystallyne Holly at 817-459-5935. You can also report details anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.