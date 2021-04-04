18-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in West Dallas

An 18-year-old man was found fatally shot early Sunday morning in West Dallas, police say.

Officers responded about 3:20 a.m. to the 7800 block of Sovereign Row, where Kovion Williams was found with a gunshot wound.

Police did not provide any additional details about the shooting or any possible suspects.

The shooting occurred down the street from another shooting March 13 that fatally wounded Freddie Sanders, a member of the Dallas music community.

Friends said Sanders, 29, was shot trying to break up a fight at an event hall that he helped run with a local artist.

Anyone with information on Williams's death may call Dallas police Detective Rodriguez at 214-605-1557 or email josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com, and reference case 057277-2021.

Tips regarding Sanders's death may be made by calling Detective Isom at 214-671-3701 or emailing andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com, and reference case number 043203-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in both cases. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.