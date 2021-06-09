Tarrant County

18-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot in Head, Suspect Faces Murder Charge: Police

The homicide occurred in south Tarrant County, police said

After an 18-year-old died after being shot in the head in southern Tarrant County last Saturday, another teen was arrested the next day and now faces murder charges, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says.

At approximately 8:47 p.m. on June 5, deputies said they responded to a shooting call in the 4100 of Great Belt Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found 18-year-old Devin Allen with a gunshot wound.

Allen was transported to a local hospital, where he died, authorities said.

On June 6, 17-year-old Enrique Mascarro was arrested for the murder and booked into a county jail, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said. He's being held on a $150,000 bond. It's not clear if Mascarro has obtained an attorney.

Officials have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting.

