18-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Grand Prairie Shooting

One person is dead after a shooting a Grand Prairie home early Tuesday morning, police say.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of State Highway 161 at 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, Grand Prairie police said.

Police said 18-year-old Chris Palma was shot and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police reports, Palma was involved in an argument with 19-year-old Michael DeLeon. Police concluded that the two knew each other.

DeLeon has been arrested and charged with murder. He is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center.

Bond has not yet been set.