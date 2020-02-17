18-Year-Old Charged With Capital Murder in Dallas Homicide

An 18-year-old man faces a capital murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting in Dallas in December.

Dallas police said Ruben Mendoza shot a 20-year-old man multiple times in the 9900 block of Rhoda Lane on Dec. 29, 2019.

The victim, later identified as Ivan Zarraga, was transported to Baylor Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Mendoza was arrested Thursday by the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit. According to police, he admitted to his involvement in the murder while being interviewed by detectives.

Police said Mendoza was transported to Lew Sterrett Jail and charged with capital murder. His bond was set at $1,500,000 by a Dallas County Magistrate.