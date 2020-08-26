18-Year-Old Arrested After Crash Kills Teen, Injures Mom: Carrollton Police

An 18-year-old man was arrested for an Aug. 18 vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old and seriously injured his mother, Carrollton police say.

Joe Christopher Gomez, 18, is charged with manslaughter for the crash that killed Ryan Sihab Islam, 17, as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for injuring Islam's mother, who was driving the Civic, police said.

Witnesses told police Gomez was speeding northbound on Josey Lane and rapidly changing lanes just before the crash at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 18.

In the crash, Gomez's Dodge Charger hit Islam's Honda Civic as the Civic turned into Trinity Valley Shopping Center, according to police.

Investigators said Gomez was traveling at 76 mph one second before impact. The speed limit was 40 mph.