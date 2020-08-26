Carrollton

18-Year-Old Arrested After Crash Kills Teen, Injures Mom: Carrollton Police

carrollton-police-generic-suv

An 18-year-old man was arrested for an Aug. 18 vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old and seriously injured his mother, Carrollton police say.

Joe Christopher Gomez, 18, is charged with manslaughter for the crash that killed Ryan Sihab Islam, 17, as well as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for injuring Islam's mother, who was driving the Civic, police said.

Witnesses told police Gomez was speeding northbound on Josey Lane and rapidly changing lanes just before the crash at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 24

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

hurricane laura 19 mins ago

Fort Worth Preparing to Shelter Hurricane Evacuees

In the crash, Gomez's Dodge Charger hit Islam's Honda Civic as the Civic turned into Trinity Valley Shopping Center, according to police.

Investigators said Gomez was traveling at 76 mph one second before impact. The speed limit was 40 mph.

This article tagged under:

CarrolltonCarrollton policeCarrollton Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us