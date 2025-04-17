18-wheeler knocks down Euless power line, leaving nearby residents in the dark

Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses lost power in Euless on Wednesday after police say a grocery delivery truck collided with a power line.

It happened around 3 p.m. along West Harwood Road near the intersection of North Main Street.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Six power poles snapped, and downed lines stretched multiple blocks towards Euless City Hall.

“It’s huge. We had to summon almost every police officer and the fire department immediately because half this stretch was still live when it was laying down on the road,” said Officer Tyler Killman.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Killman said the incident is believed to be an accident. While the department’s commercial vehicle unit was called, the driver is not expected to face charges.

He said the truck exited from the same entrance it used just an hour prior.

“We’re not sure if something changed with the power line, but he unexpectedly caught the top of his cab on a power line,” he said.

Nearly 2,000 homes and businesses lost power. Several traffic lights were also impacted.

“It was a power surge and then it came back on and then 15 minutes later, it went out for good,” said Josh Reynolds.

Nearby, dismissal was delayed at North Euless Elementary School.

Police say no one was injured and power was restored for most within a couple of hours. But for those living at the Pointe at Fair Oaks apartments, outages are expected to last until 2 a.m.

“It was starting to get hot in the house, so I ran to get some pizza, so we’d have something to eat. All of our food is in the fridge, so we don’t want to open our fridge,” said Canyon Veytia.

Once Oncor’s job is complete, Euless Police say work will begin to repair data and communication lines.

Police expect Harwood Road will remain closed between Main and Aransas Drive through Thursday morning’s commute.