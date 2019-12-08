18-Wheeler Carrying Mail Catches Fire After Crash in Euless

A private mail truck caught fire Saturday night after it was involved in a crash on State Highway 183 in Euless, fire officials say.

The 18-wheeler, which was carrying U.S. Postal Service mail, and a passenger vehicle collided shortly before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Airport Freeway, near the Euless Main Street exit, Fire Chief Wes Rhodes said.

The semi caught fire, completely destroying the cab and damaging the trailer, but the driver was able to escape. No injuries were reported.

A U.S. postal inspector took custody of the mail at the scene. Hazardous materials crews were also called out to clean up diesel on the roadway, which has since reopened, Rhodes said.

The circumstances that led to the crash were not immediately clear. The passenger vehicle involved in the crash left the scene, he said.