Big rig rolls over, dumps crane off overpass; I-20 to 360 bridge closed for repairs

An 18-wheeler hauling a crane rolled over and shut down the ramp linking eastbound Interstate 20 and northbound Texas 360 on Monday.

Arlington Police were called to investigate a crash at about 9:30 a.m. The 18-wheeler rolled over, causing the crane it was hauling to fall over the side of the overpass and onto a grassy area below.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to the hospital, according to the report.

Officials said there was significant damage to the wall on the overpass linking I-20 and 360 and that they expect a lengthy closure while repairs are made. Police said the overpass will remain closed until the Texas Department of Transportation repairs the wall.

Drivers needing to travel north on 360 from eastbound Interstate 20 will need an alternate route. They could continue east to Great Southwest Parkway, turn around, and access northbound 360 via westbound I-20, or take 360 south and turn around at Green Oaks/Kingswood boulevards.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

