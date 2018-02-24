Dallas police say an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed while looking out her own apartment window Saturday afternoon. (Published Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018)

18 Year Old Shot, Killed While Looking Out Apartment Window

Dallas police say an 18-year-old woman was shot and killed while looking out her own apartment window Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say the woman and her 16-year-old sister were at their apartment around 2 p.m. when they heard a disturbance outside. Both walked over to the second floor window and an unknown man shot at them from the ground.

18-year-old Nequacia Jacobs was hit in the torso. She was taken to the hospital, but later died of her injuries.

Her sister was also shot and taken to the hospital but is said to have non-life threatening injuries.

This happened at 5710 Highland Hills Drive.

Late Saturday night, Dallas Police released additional information including photos of the believed gunman.

Dallas Police released photos they believe show a man who shot and killed an 18-year-old woman who was standing in a window of her own apartment, Saturday Febraury 24, 2018.

Photo credit: Dallas Police Department

Investigators describe him as a black male wearing a dark color hoodie with a distinct logo on the back and writing on the left sleeve. He was seen arriving in a white Dodge Charger with tinted windows and a white rear spoiler. The vehicle is believed to be between a 2005 and a 2010 model with stock black wheels.

Dallas Police released photos they believe show a man who shot and killed an 18-year-old woman who was standing in a window of her own apartment, Saturday Febraury 24, 2018.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

Police are still investigating and so far have not made any arrest.

The names of the two victims have not been released.

