18-Year-Old Missing From Dallas

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Sunday night in Dallas, police say.

Jeanette Virginia Murillo was last seen about 10 p.m. in the 11000 block of Visalia Drive. Murillo is described as a 4-foot-11 Hispanic female with brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 98 lbs.

She was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and an unknown colored shirt. She made threats to harm herself and could be in danger.

Anyone who sees Murillo is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.