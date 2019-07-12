An 18-year-old was found fatally shot in a Jeep Thursday afternoon in East Oak Cliff, police said.

Officers responded about 3:20 p.m. to the intersection of the 1200 block of Hortense Avenue and 1100 Pentagon Parkway, police said.

Triston Jermaine Bradley was found slumped over in the driver's seat of a gray 2015 Jeep with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help in the murder. Anyone with information can call Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.