Friends and family say an 18-year-old was critically injured when she was dragged several blocks by a hit and run driver.

An 18-year-old was critically injured when she was dragged several blocks by a hit and run driver who is still on the run.

Her family tells NBC 5 it all started with a minor accident along the border of Dallas and Duncanville near Camp Wisdom and Clark Road.

Anna Marie Taleao was driving, Jorge Villegas the passenger -- he says, while attempting to exchange information the other driver took off.

"While storming off, she ran into Anna and she basically had her on the hood of the car after she hit her, for basically all of Clark Road up until 408 she was dragging Anna, trying to get her off," said Villegas.

US Flag Taken Down in St. Petersburg

After the U.S. expelled Russian diplomats, 60 American diplomats were ordered to leave Russia. (Published Saturday, March 31, 2018)

Taleao remains in critical condition at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Her family says her injuries are extensive -- from broken bones, to a punctured lung.

Investigators haven't released a vehicle description. If you have any information you're asked to call Dallas Police.