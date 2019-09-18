Overturned 18-Wheeler Closes State Highway 80 in Terrell - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Overturned 18-Wheeler Closes State Highway 80 in Terrell

Use Interstate 20 to avoid the backup around the crash scene

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    An 18-wheeler hauling boxes of flowers overturned Wednesday morning in Terrell, closing westbound lanes of State Highway 80.

    It happened before 4 a.m. near Highway 80 and Spur 557.

    A hazardous materials crew was sent to the scene to clean up fuel that had spilled.

    Authorities have not yet said when they expect the highway to reopen.

    No other information was available.

    Photo credit: NBC 5 News

    Go here for a live look at our traffic maps.

