An 18-wheeler hauling boxes of flowers overturned Wednesday morning in Terrell, closing westbound lanes of State Highway 80.

It happened before 4 a.m. near Highway 80 and Spur 557.

A hazardous materials crew was sent to the scene to clean up fuel that had spilled.

Authorities have not yet said when they expect the highway to reopen.

Use Interstate 20 to avoid the backup around the crash scene

No other information was available.

Photo credit: NBC 5 News

