Live video from a Texas Department of Transportation camera will appear in the player above.



An 18-wheeler overturned near downtown Dallas, spilling dirt onto the eastbound Interstate 30 ramp to southbound Interstate 35E.

Video sent to iSee@nbcdfw.com appeared to show what unfolded moments after the crash. "Look what just happened in front of me," is heard by a witness.

People can be seen pulling over to help assist the 18-wheeler drive from the overturned cab. "I couldn't slow down," he said as good Samaritans helped him away from the wreckage.

Good Samaritans Help After Truck Overturns on Highway

An 18-wheeler overturned near downtown Dallas, spilling dirt onto the eastbound Interstate 30 ramp to southbound Interstate 35E.



Video sent to iSee@nbcdfw.com appeared to show what unfolded moments after the crash. "Look what just happened in front of me," is heard by a witness. (Published 2 hours ago)

No injuries have been reported so far.

Check back for the latest on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

