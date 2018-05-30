18-Wheeler Flips, Catches Fire on I-20 in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash in Dallas
18-Wheeler Flips, Catches Fire on I-20 in Dallas

Eastbound I-20 closed between Bonnie View Road and JJ Lemmon Road

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    A fiery 18-wheeler crash has closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in southern Dallas County Wednesday morning.

    It appeared an 18-wheeler heading east on I-20 crashed into a highway sign near the Bonnie View Road exit shortly after 8 a.m.

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed flames and smoke soaring from the wrecked big rig. A white panel van was also severely damaged.

    An SUV involved in the crash fell into a nearby creek and flipped, trapping the driver inside, a Dallas County Sheriff's spokesman said.

    It wasn't immediately clear how the crash happened or whether there were any injuries.

    Westbound I-20 remained open, though traffic moved slowly due to onlooker delays.

    NBC 5 is reaching out for more information on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

