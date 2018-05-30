Live video will appear in the player above.



A fiery 18-wheeler crash has closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in southern Dallas County Wednesday morning.

It appeared an 18-wheeler heading east on I-20 crashed into a highway sign near the Bonnie View Road exit shortly after 8 a.m.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed flames and smoke soaring from the wrecked big rig. A white panel van was also severely damaged.

Raw Video: Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes I-20 in Dallas

A crash involving several vehicles, including an 18-wheeler, closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at Bonnie View Road Wednesday morning. (Published 4 minutes ago)

An SUV involved in the crash fell into a nearby creek and flipped, trapping the driver inside, a Dallas County Sheriff's spokesman said.



It wasn't immediately clear how the crash happened or whether there were any injuries.

Westbound I-20 remained open, though traffic moved slowly due to onlooker delays.



NBC 5 is reaching out for more information on this developing story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

