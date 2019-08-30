Big Rig Overturns Off I-30 and Into Pond in Dallas

The driver of an 18-wheeler is recovering after rolling off Interstate 30 and crashing into a pond Friday morning in Dallas, police say.
The driver called 911 at about 2 a.m. after crashing off westbound I-30 just west of Loop 12.
The driver was rescued from the cabin of the truck, which came to rest on its side in a pond along the side of the highway. The driver was hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.
The Texas Department of Transportation was called in to help repair a heavily damaged stretch of guardrail along the highway. A hazardous materials cleanup crew was also sent to the scene.
By 6 a.m. crews had used a crane to upright the truck before preparing to remove it from the scene.
Two of the four westbound lanes of I-30 were closed for the cleanup.