The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 80 will be closed for several hours Friday after a tractor-trailer struck a guardrail in Forney.

Forney police said no damage was found on the bridge and crews are working to clear the crash debris so that the roadway can be reopened sometime Friday afternoon.



No injuries have been reported.

The bridge struck Friday is not far from a bridge hit last week when a rock hauler in the eastbound lanes struck an overpass near Pinson Road.



