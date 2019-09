Following a deadly crash, all eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 in Dallas at Beckley Avenue are shut down Monday morning and the back up is bumper-to-bumper for 5 miles, as of 7 a.m.

There was a crash involving an 18-wheeler, a pickup truck and a pedestrian. One person was killed in the crash.

There was a fuel spill that needed to be cleaned up and a HazMat crew responded to the scene. The backup is expected for several hours.

No other information was available.

