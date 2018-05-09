An 18-wheeler rolled over on its side in Irving just before noon Wednesday, officials say.
The incident occured at 11:40 a.m. on the exit ramp from southbound George Bush Turnpike (Texas 161) to westbound Airport Freeway (Texas 183).
Emergency personnel was on-scene five minutes after the incident.
The Irving Fire Department said the trailer of the 18-wheeler is leaking nitric acid and sodium hydroxide.
Hazmat crews were dispatched to clean up the chemicals and traffic is expected to be slow for a significant amount of time.
There were no injuries reported.