Job seekers are gearing up for the largest job fair in Dallas County Tuesday.

The “You’re Hired Job Fest” is a collaboration between Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas. It's the third annual event.

Representatives from 28 employers will be looking to fill 1,700 positions. The jobs are in logistics, law enforcement, transportation and government. There are also 500 permanent part-time positions with UPS and 100 open positions with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

Interviews will be conducted on the spot, with some employers even offering tuition reimbursement. There's also an immediate need for employees due to the upcoming holiday season.

"Have you ever been to a job fair that feels like a blind date - you get all dressed up, only to feel awkward and rejected? Well, this is a Job Hook-up! These employers are highly motivated and they have great jobs available in logistics. So, if you need a job, or know someone who does, next Tuesday, come see Clay," said County Judge Clay Jenkins in a news release. He added, "These aren't just great entry level jobs, they are an opportunity to advance and grow your career with some strong companies."

The second annual You’re Hired Job Fest will be held at Gilly’s in downtown Dallas from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ONLINE: Applicants must sign up for the event and register here