15-Year-Old Dead, 2 Wounded in East Oak Cliff Shooting: Dallas Police

A 15-year-old was fatally shot outside a Family Dollar in east Oak Cliff on Friday night, and two other people were wounded, Dallas police say.
Officers were called at about 10:15 p.m. to the 3500 block of South Beckley Avenue, where they found Braylin Alexander Martinez inside a 2005 Nissan Altima in the store parking lot.
Martinez had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
A male and female were also taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital, where they were admitted for gunshot wounds, police said.
Police said Javius Devarius Williams, 20, was arrested in the shooting.