15-Year-Old Dead, 2 Wounded in East Oak Cliff Shooting: Dallas Police

A 15-year-old was fatally shot outside a Family Dollar in east Oak Cliff on Friday night, and two other people were wounded, Dallas police say.

Officers were called at about 10:15 p.m. to the 3500 block of South Beckley Avenue, where they found Braylin Alexander Martinez inside a 2005 Nissan Altima in the store parking lot.

Martinez had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A male and female were also taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital, where they were admitted for gunshot wounds, police said.

Police said Javius Devarius Williams, 20, was arrested in the shooting.