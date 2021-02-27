Dallas

17-Year-Old Girl Arrested Man's Death in November in East Oak Cliff

Metro

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in the November slaying of a man found dead in a pickup in east Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

The girl, whose identity has not been released because she is a minor, was arrested Friday. She was taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center and charged with murder, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 5 hours ago

290 More Texas COVID-19 Deaths Reported; New Cases Fewer

The juvenile is suspected in Bryan Jesus De Leon Cifuentes' death on Nov. 24, 2020. Cifuentes was found dead of homicidal violence in the truck at Moore Park in the 2200 block of Rockefeller Boulevard, police said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said witnesses reported the truck had arrived at the park around 10 p.m. the night before.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us