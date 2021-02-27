17-Year-Old Girl Arrested Man's Death in November in East Oak Cliff

A 17-year-old girl has been arrested in the November slaying of a man found dead in a pickup in east Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

The girl, whose identity has not been released because she is a minor, was arrested Friday. She was taken to the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center and charged with murder, police said.

The juvenile is suspected in Bryan Jesus De Leon Cifuentes' death on Nov. 24, 2020. Cifuentes was found dead of homicidal violence in the truck at Moore Park in the 2200 block of Rockefeller Boulevard, police said.

Police said witnesses reported the truck had arrived at the park around 10 p.m. the night before.