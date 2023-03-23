17-Year-Old Fatally Shot, Dallas Police Searching for Suspect

One person is dead after a shooting in Dallas on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of North Prairie Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. regarding a male lying unresponsive in the street.

Police said a witness driving by the location saw the victim in the street and called 911.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Isaias Esquivel, police said.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Homicide Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or by email at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.