17-Year-Old Faces Murder Charge in Connection to 3-Week-Old Son's Death: Police

Carrollton police arrested Caleb Blake Brown on Tuesday

A 17-year-old from Carrollton faces a murder charge in the August death of his 3-week-old son, police say.

Caleb Blake Brown and the 3-week-old's mother, both 17, brought their son to the emergency room at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano on Aug. 9, after the mother noticed "the baby had become pale and had significant bruising around his abdomen," Carrollton police said.

Police said the boy was transferred to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy of the 24-day-old, identified as Emerson Ziesmer, found he had multiple displaced ribs and a lacerated liver, police said.

During an investigation, police said detectives found evidence that led them to believe Brown was mad at the boy's mother for keeping the baby and concerned about paying child support.

Police said Brown told them that when he was alone with his son on Aug. 9, he squeezed him and "repeatedly threw him into the air," ultimately hitting a ceiling fan.

Brown was arrested Tuesday and is in the Denton County Jail. His bond had not been set Tuesday afternoon.

