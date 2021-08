One person was killed and four people were injured in a crash Friday night on Interstate 20, Grand Prairie police say.

At about 10:14 p.m., a car driving at a high speed lost control and hit a guardrail on I-20, near U.S. Highway 161, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The five people in the car were hospitalized, and a 17-year-old passenger died of his injuries, police said.

The four other people who were injured in the crash are expected to survive, police said.