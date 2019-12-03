17-Year-Old Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assault

The assault occurred Sunday at about 11:50 p.m. in Grapevine

By Chris Blake

Antony-Gonzalez-Acosta-mug-shot
Grapevine Police Department

Officers have arrested a 17-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a woman outside her Grapevine apartment Sunday night, police say.

Antony Gonzalez-Acosta was arrested Monday when he was pulled over for a traffic violation and an officer noticed clothing worn during the assault inside Gonzalez-Acosta's vehicle, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

Police said Gonzalez-Acosta approached a woman from behind as she walked to her apartment in the 3000 block of Mustang Drive at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday and grabbed her "genital area."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 48 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 1 hour ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

The woman was able to get away and call 911, police said.

After authorities spoke with neighbors, police said they identified the suspect as Gonzalez-Acosta.

When he was arrested Monday, Gonzalez-Acosta agreed to speak to detectives and confessed to the assault, police said.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us