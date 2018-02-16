A 17-year-old female was shot while sitting in a parked car outside a South Arlington restaurant Thursday night, police say.



Officers were called to a Taco Cabana along the 4800 block of South Cooper Street about 11:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the teenager with a gunshot wound in the parking lot between the restaurant and a Wal-Mart.



Investigators said the girl was in the car with two teen boys, one of whom was in the backseat "playing" with a handgun when it went off.

The bullet struck the girl, who was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting may have been accidental.

The gun, police said, was stolen and both the driver and passenger were arrested at the scene for possession of a stolen firearm. The shooter was also expected to be charged with tampering with evidence for trying to hide the gun from police, officials said.

