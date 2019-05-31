17-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Overnight in Dallas: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
17-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Overnight in Dallas: PD

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 2 hours ago

    A 17-year-old was shot and killed Thursday night while sitting in his vehicle, police said.

    Officers responded about midnight to the apartment complex in the 3000 block of Park Row Avenue.

    The teen was identified as Michael Rodriguez, police said.

    Witnesses took the teen to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Valdez at Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3623 or john.valdez@dallascityhall.com

    To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 214-373-8477. Information leading to an arrest and indictment for this felony.

