A 17-year-old was fatally shot overnight in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded about midnight to the 8000 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway. Police believe KeAaron Taylor was involved in an argument with a group of people, police said. During the course of the argument, the victim was shot, police said.

Taylor was taken to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

No arrests were made.

No other information was available.