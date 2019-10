A 17-year-old faces a murder charge in the Saturday stabbing death of a Denton man, police say.

Denton police arrested Noah Brunson, 17, Wednesday in connection to the deadly stabbing of Isaiah Rahimi, 20, Saturday night in the 3600 block of E. McKinney Street.

The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday during a drug deal involving marijuana, police said. Rahimi was hospitalized and later pronounced dead.

Police said Brunson is being held at the Denton city jail on a bond of $100,000.

