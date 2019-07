A 17-year-old, who was with family members at Grapevine Lake on Thursday we he drowned, Thursday, July 4, 2019.

A 17-year-old was with family members at Grapevine Lake on Thursday when he drowned.

The Grapevine Fire Department said the teen was not wearing a life jacket and went under water on the northeast side of the lake, near Rockledge Park.

The teen's body was located a short time later. Rescue crews took the teenager to Baylor Grapevine, where he was pronounced dead.

