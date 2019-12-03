17-Year-Old Arrested, Accused of Sexual Assault

Officers have arrested a 17-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a woman outside her Grapevine apartment Sunday night, police say.

Antony Gonzalez-Acosta was arrested Monday when he was pulled over for a traffic violation and an officer noticed clothing worn during the assault inside Gonzalez-Acosta's vehicle, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

Police said Gonzalez-Acosta approached a woman from behind as she walked to her apartment in the 3000 block of Mustang Drive at about 11:50 p.m. Sunday and grabbed her "genital area."

The woman was able to get away and call 911, police said.

After authorities spoke with neighbors, police said they identified the suspect as Gonzalez-Acosta.

When he was arrested Monday, Gonzalez-Acosta agreed to speak to detectives and confessed to the assault, police said.