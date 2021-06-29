Fort Worth

16-Year-Old Boy Found Dead With ‘Multiple Gunshot Wounds' in Fort Worth

A 16-year-old boy is dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at an East Fort Worth apartment building Monday night, police say.
A 16-year-old boy is dead after being found with multiple gunshot wounds at an East Fort Worth apartment building Monday night, police say.

According to police, officers were called shortly after 10:20 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Weiler Boulevard. First responders found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds on the second floor breezeway of an apartment building.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said the gunman is unknown and has not been arrested. A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

