16-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting at Car With Mother, 3 Children Inside

Carrollton police have arrested a 16-year-old who is suspected of firing a gun at a car with a mother and her three children inside.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, the shooting occurred on Jan. 10 in the 1900 block of Perry Road.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Police said no one was hurt but the vehicle was damaged.

An 11-year-old and a two-year-old boy were in the backseat at the time of the shooting, police said.

According to police, their 17-year-old brother, who was in the front seat of the car, is suspected to be the intended victim.

Police said detectives identified the 16-year-old as the shooter and were planning to arrest him at R.L. Turner High School.

At the same time, a campus administrator had already detained the student on another incident unrelated to weapons, police said.

According to police, the student was escorted to the office, and officers determined he had two handguns in his possession.

Police said the teen will be charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the January 10 incident, with unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds for the guns found by officers, and with possession of marijuana in a drug free zone.