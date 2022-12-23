16-Foot Python From Dallas Found in Austin After Going Missing For Months

What may be a great Christmas gift for one, was not the case for some Austin, Texas residents! A giant, 16-foot python was caught in an Austin neighborhood and reunited with its Dallas owner after being missing for several months.

The Austin Animal Center got a call on Monday about the giant python in the Coronado Hills neighborhood in Austin and apparently the residents had been spotting this python roaming through the neighborhood since July.

Due to the temperatures, the snake was lethargic enough that a couple of residents were able to catch it and keep it in their garage. When an officer arrived at the residence, he was indeed greeted by an unhappy 16-foot-long Albino reticulated python.

Some staff members at the animal center remembered seeing a lost/found post for a large albino snake a few months ago and after searching online with no success, they contacted a former intake staff member for assistance. Sure enough, she immediately located the Nextdoor post with the owner's information in the comments.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Staff from the animal center called the owner up, he identified a unique feature of the python and drove the next day to pick her up. At the time the python went missing, the owner was just visiting Austin from Dallas when his car was broken into and the tote which was carrying the snake was stolen.

The snake was kept in temporary overnight housing before Austin Zoo took in it for a day until the owner was reunited with his long-lost pet.