Moments before 15-year-old Noelle Jones was shot by a classmate, she hugged Chad Anthony Padilla and told him to sit down because he looked angry, according to court testimony Tuesday.

Padilla backed away and told her, "Sorry it had to end this way," before shooting her multiple times in the cafeteria of Italy High School, an Ellis County investigator testified.

The 16-year-old will stand trial as an adult on two charges of aggravated assault in the Jan. 22 shooting, state District Judge Cindy Ermatinger ruled Tuesday.

