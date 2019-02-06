16-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot at FW Convenience Store: PD

A 16-year-old died after a shooting at a parking lot of a convenience store in Fort Worth Tuesday night, police said. The teen has been identified as Keondurick Glasco-Young of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. (Published 2 hours ago)

The teen has been identified as Keondurick Glasco-Young of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Police responded to the shooting call about 8:15 p.m. to the OK Food Mart at 8614 Meadowbrook Blvd.

The teen was found shot in the parking lot and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. He died at JPS hospital of his injuries.

No other information was available.