16-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot at Fort Worth Convenience Store: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

16-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot at Fort Worth Convenience Store: PD

The teen was found shot in the parking lot and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    16-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot at FW Convenience Store: PD

    A 16-year-old died after a shooting at a parking lot of a convenience store in Fort Worth Tuesday night, police said. The teen has been identified as Keondurick Glasco-Young of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A 16-year-old died after a shooting at a parking lot of a convenience store in Fort Worth Tuesday night, police said.

    The teen has been identified as Keondurick Glasco-Young of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

    Police responded to the shooting call about 8:15 p.m. to the OK Food Mart at 8614 Meadowbrook Blvd.

    The teen was found shot in the parking lot and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said. He died at JPS hospital of his injuries.

    No other information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices