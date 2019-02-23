16-Year-Old Shot When 2 Men Try to Take Car: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
16-Year-Old Shot When 2 Men Try to Take Car: Police

The shooting happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday

Published 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NBC 5 News

    A 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg when a gunman fired into a vehicle as it sped off after two men attempted to take it at gunpoint in Dallas' Buckner Terrace neighborhood Saturday afternoon, police say.

    The shooting happened at 4:19 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of N. Jim Miller Road and Forney Road, according to the Dallas Police Department.

    Police said two men approached the vehicle and tried to take it at gunpoint, but the driver drove away. One of the men fired into the car and struck the teenager in the upper leg.

    The 16-year-old was taken to Children's Medical Center Dallas, where he is in stable condition.

