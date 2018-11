Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday in Hurst.

Makinzy Sparks was last seen at her home and may still be in the local area, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

She is described as 5-foot-2 with dark blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 or Hurst police at 817-788-7146.