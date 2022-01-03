Flower Mound

$16.25 Million Winning Lotto Texas Ticket Sold in Flower Mound

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn on Jan. 1

NBC 5 News

Someone who bought a Lotto Texas ticket at a RaceTrac in Flower Mound is the first big lottery winner in Texas in 2022.

The winning ticket to the estimated $16.25 million jackpot was sold at the RaceTrac at 1809 Justin Road.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn on Jan. 1. The winning numbers were 1-16-19-39-42-46.

"It was a very happy new year for one lucky Texas Lottery player, and we look forward to meeting the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize."

The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the winning ticket holder will receive $12,660,841.60 before taxes.

The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

