1,500th Child Receives Transplant at Children's Medical Center Dallas

Children's Medical Center Dallas has announced that the 1,500th child has received a transplant at the hospital.

Angel Myer was born with a pediatric multicystic kidney, and he received his first successful kidney transplant in 2007.

Myer was recently in a car accident that caused him to need another kidney, Children's Medical Center Dallas said.

Dr. Dev Desai, program director of Solid Organ Transplant at Children's Health and Associate Professor at UT Southwestern, performed Myer's surgery.

Children's Medical Center Dallas said this second successful transplant is a testament to Myer's resilience and the quality of care provided by his team.

